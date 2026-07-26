HP’s first island tourism project to open in Bilaspur within month

Bilaspur to emerge as a major destination for eco-tourism, water sports, aero sports and adventure tourism as the Himachal Pradesh’s first-ever Island Tourism Project at Jeori Pattan in Govind Sagar Lake, Bilaspur, is set to be opened to tourists within a month. Bilaspur, which is home to the Gobind Sagar, is created by the huge hydel dam at Bhakra’s vast reservoir stretching over 90km and covering an area of approximately 170 square km. (HT File)

The major islands of Govind Sagar Lake—Jeori Pattan, Dhararsani and Bholu—are being developed on the lines of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The initiative is the first of its kind in Himachal Pradesh and is expected to add a new dimension to the state’s tourism sector.

“The Island Tourism Project envisions developing the naturally located islands in Gobind Sagar Lake into world-class tourist destinations. The island will offer comfortable accommodation amidst nature along with breakfast, lunch and dinner, featuring traditional local cuisine to provide visitors with an authentic taste of Bilaspur’s rich culinary heritage. The project will be opened for tourists within a month,” said Bilaspur deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar after chairing a review meeting of the society for tourism, sports, trade and employment generation on Saturday.

Bilaspur, which is home to the Gobind Sagar, is created by the huge hydel dam at Bhakra’s vast reservoir stretching over 90km and covering an area of approximately 170 square km. Gobind Sagar is a popular destination for sightseeing, adventure sports, and recreational activities. The lake offers a perfect escape for nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike.

“Under the project, the tourists will also be able to enjoy activities such as pre-wedding shoots, fishing, local sightseeing and a variety of adventure and recreational experiences. Cultural evenings showcasing Himachali folk music and traditional performances will further enrich the visitor experience,” the DC said.

Kumar said dedicated spaces will be created for the sale of local handicrafts, agricultural produce and other traditional products. “This will enable self-help groups, artisans, craftsmen and local entrepreneurs to directly market their products to tourists, generating sustainable livelihood opportunities and strengthening the rural economy,” Kumar said.

The DC said promoting water sports, aero sports and adventure tourism is among the top priorities of the government. “Bilaspur, with the vast expanse of Govind Sagar Lake and its surrounding landscape, offers immense potential for such activities. The district administration is working systematically to develop Bilaspur as a leading eco-tourism and adventure tourism hub, creating new employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.” Kumar said.

Highlighting the potential of monsoon tourism, Kumar said Bilaspur enjoys a strategic advantage due to its proximity to Chandigarh and favourable geographical conditions. While tourist footfall declines at many destinations during the monsoon, Bilaspur has the potential to emerge as an attractive weekend destination, ensuring year-round tourism and boosting the local economy. The district administration is also considering expanding water sports activities in the Kol Dam and Nakrana areas.