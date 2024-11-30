MoU between MP govt, German researchers for study on Triassic era fossils in Satpura

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Madhya Pradesh government and German researchers on Friday for enabling joint research on Triassic-era fossils found in the Satpura region. Following the MoU, new excavations will be conducted in the Satpura region to gather extensive information. (Dr Mohan Yadav | Official X account)

MP chief minister Mohan Yadav visited the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart where he signed the MoU with Professor Lars Kragman.

“It will help Indian and German researchers to better understand the ecosystem of dinosaurs and their contemporary species. The research will be particularly important for understanding the ecological conditions in which these species thrived”, the CM said.

Following the MoU, new excavations will be conducted in the Satpura region to gather extensive information about the Triassic continental environment and climate.

“The collaboration aims to facilitate the excavation, preservation, and exhibition of these fossils. The findings will be displayed and published through the Madhya Pradesh State Museum, and the fossils will also be made available for global researchers to study,” said the CMO.

The Stuttgart State Museum of Natural History was officially established in 1791. It is one of Germany’s oldest natural history museums, housing an extensive collection of ancient fossils and dinosaur remains. The museum boasts over eleven million artifacts in its archives.