Madhya Pradesh CM secures investment proposals worth 60,000 crore in UK

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state received investment proposals worth nearly ₹60,000 crore from investors in the United Kingdom. The chief minister made the announcement as he concluded his three-day visit to the UK. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a one-on-one discussion with UK industrialists and business leaders to explore investment opportunities and foster direct collaboration, in United Kingdom.(PTI)

Before departing for Germany, he highlighted the significance of the trip in fostering international collaboration and attracting investments.

"This visit holds great importance in many ways. Madhya Pradesh today offers numerous opportunities and cutting-edge technology. Many investors have expressed interest across various sectors, such as education, innovation, agriculture, mining, services, and medicine. We have received investment proposals exceeding ₹60,000 crore," Yadav said.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, Yadav also visited the campus of Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG). He described WMG as a stellar global model for promoting innovation in science and engineering through public-private partnerships.

He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh has immense potential in the automotive sector and announced plans to explore opportunities for youth from his state to gain expertise at WMG, while also inviting their experts to train professionals in the state.

Yadav also mentioned that Warwick University's global diversity is a model worth replicating in Madhya Pradesh. “We aim to establish MoUs between universities here and those in Madhya Pradesh to implement similar models and set up research centres within industrial campuses for the greater benefit of all,” he said.

During his 3-days visit to the United Kingdom, the MP CM also visited the Swaminarayan Temple in London and met members of the Swaminarayan and ISKCON communities. He announced that these organizations would establish new centres in Madhya Pradesh.

“With two major Jyotirlingas already in the state, the addition of these centres will enhance temple culture and spiritual values,” he said.

CM Yadav is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, with the aim of attracting investments through engagements with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both nations.