‘Come to Madhya Pradesh and see': CM Mohan Yadav reacts to Sanjay Raut's remark on ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme

Reacting to Maharashtra politician Sanjay Raut's remarks on Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said Raut should visit the state to see the money being deposited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo)

“It has been brought to my notice that Sanjay Raut has said the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna are not getting the money and the scheme has been closed. He should come here and see how money is being deposited in the bank accounts of 1.29 crore women. Ever since we started the scheme, money has been deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries every month,” Yadav told ANI.

The scheme is the brainchild of Yadav's predecessor as chief minister and fellow BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, now serving as agriculture minister in the party-led government at the Centre. Under it, women in the age group of 21-60, get financial assistance of ₹1250 per month, up from ₹1000 when launched by then-CM Chauhan in May 2023.

It is widely believed the scheme played a major role in the BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh assembly election later that year.

A similar scheme was launched by the BJP-led government of poll-bound Maharashtra in June. Under this, eligible women get ₹1500 per month from the state government.

On the Maharashtra scheme, Yadav, the Madhya Pradesh CM, urged Maharashtra's voters not to fall in the ‘trap’ of opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT). Sanjay Raut is a member of the party headed by former Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Recently, Raut claimed Ladli Behna ‘failed’ in Madhya Pradesh and the state's economy ‘collapsed.’ Also, he announced the scheme will be closed if the opposition MVA alliance wins in Maharashtra.