Why states must take lead on climate action

While the world awaits decisive action against erratic climate at the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) in Baku, Madhya Pradesh is aggressively pursuing climate crisis mitigation plans, addressing sustainable development goals. With an 80 million-plus population in a geographical area equivalent to Germany, the challenges are certainly bigger, but solutions are well-devised too. Raisen, Nov 13 (ANI): A hot air balloon flies in the air over UNESCO's world heritage site Sanchi Stupas during a hot air balloon show. Madhya Pradesh hosted India’s first state-level pre-COP consultation, bringing together environmental experts, policymakers, and local stakeholders to develop regional solutions aligned with India’s climate action framework, Panchamrit. ANI Photo) (Sanjeev Gupta)

Madhya Pradesh hosted India’s first state-level pre-COP consultation, bringing together environmental experts, policymakers, and local stakeholders to develop regional solutions aligned with India’s climate action framework, Panchamrit. This action plan, introduced by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow, has five key components — achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, ensuring 50% renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions by one billion tonnes, lowering the economy’s carbon intensity by 45% by 2030, and achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

The consultation in Madhya Pradesh, held on October 28, concluded with a collective resolve to implement recommendations that strengthen regional climate action. As the state with the largest forest cover in the country, and with a rich tribal heritage deeply rooted in environmental stewardship, Madhya Pradesh has taken up responsibility to safeguard our natural resources.

Although the State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCCs) offer a framework, their successful implementation depends on reliable funding, efficient planning, and long-term commitment that extends beyond political cycles. In this context, Madhya Pradesh’s recent financial allocation of ₹4,000 crore for renewable energy projects, including ₹500 crore for wind and biomass, demonstrates a step toward sustainable growth. Projects such as the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Park, generating 750 MW of solar energy, and the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project in Khandwa, developed at a cost of ₹646.20 crore and expected to produce 196.5 million units of energy in its first year, highlight the state’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint while addressing local energy needs.

Ensuring economic growth while tackling climate crisis-related issues requires a balanced approach. The state is exploring agroforestry policies to support climate-resilient agricultural practices and persuading farmers to adapt to shifting environmental conditions. As water availability and soil health are integral to the livelihoods of countless families, these policies help make rural communities part of the climate solution. The state is also experimenting with climate finance through green bonds, public-private partnerships, and emerging carbon markets. By working with both international and private sectors, it aims to expand access to climate finance and create opportunities for sustainable projects in sectors like renewable energy and waste management.

The global push for sustainability was highlighted during the Bhopal pre-COP consultation, where Erik Solheim, former Norwegian environment minister, praised Indore’s circular economy initiatives as a model for other cities. Transforming waste into biogas and promoting sustainable urban practices in Indore is a small but inspiring example of what local action can achieve.

Looking ahead, Madhya Pradesh is dedicated to aligning its initiatives with India’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Voluntary National Review (VNR) set for 2025. The state will focus on expanding solar rooftop installations through the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and developing the Morena Solar Park, which will include a 440 MW energy storage facility.

The objective is to establish a sustainable energy future that is both economically viable and beneficial for local communities, while also bolstering agricultural resilience and rural development. To achieve this vision, the state government has pinpointed several key areas for improvement such as strengthening SAPCCs through enhanced funding and cross-departmental collaboration, developing comprehensive GHG inventories given accurate data across sectors will enable targeted climate action, and increasing access to climate finance through international support, carbon credits, and new funding models. Encouraging climate-smart agriculture by supporting climate-resilient farming practices that conserve water and promoting industry standards for sustainability by encouraging businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices will also be key.

As Madhya Pradesh continues to align its climate action with national priorities, the commitment to “One Earth, One Family, One Future” serves as a guiding principle. The state’s climate journey reflects a larger truth: While global meetings and international frameworks are essential, real change happens locally. Communities, farmers, and city planners are on the frontlines of the climate challenge, and Madhya Pradesh is working to empower these groups to be part of the solution.

Ahead of COP29, the state has spelled out its vision of a bright future where growth and climate resilience go together. Drawing strength from PM Modi’s vision, it is ready to contribute to building a sustainable India that honours global climate commitments and is able to meet the needs of its people.

Mohan Yadav is chief minister, Madhya Pradesh. The views expressed are personal