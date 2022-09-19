Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: Jhabua SP suspended for allegedly threatening polytechnic students

bhopal news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 05:11 PM IST

Jhabua SP Arvind Tiwari was removed from his post today morning and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered his suspension later in the afternoon

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT File Photo)
ByShruti Tomar

The Jhabua superintendent of police has been suspended for allegedly threatening, abusing and scolding polytechnic college students over the phone, a state home department official said on Monday.

Jhabua SP Arvind Tiwari was removed from his post today morning and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered his suspension later in the afternoon.

“Recently, an audio went viral on social media in which an officer was heard using objectionable words in a conversation with students. I ordered an investigation into this matter and sought a report, and also gave instructions for the transfer the Jhabua superintendent of police,” Chouhan said, adding that such behavior with students won’t be tolerated.

The home department issued the transfer order of the superintendent of police, and posted him as additional inspector general (AIG) of police at Police headquarters.

The home department investigated the matter and submitted the report on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, two groups of polytechnic students fought over some issues on Sunday night. A group of students reached the Kotwali police station to file a complaint but the police refused. Later, one of the students called SP Tiwari and requested him to provide them security.

In the viral audio, the SP threatened the students with registering an FIR against both the parties and put them in the lock-up.

“This was, for the first time, when an SP-rank officer was suspended due to a viral audio. The CM took strict action because the matter belongs to a tribal district,” a senior home department official said.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

