MP woman, brother kill neighbour’s 5-year-old son after tiff with his parents

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old woman and her younger brother, 19, have been arrested in Bhopal on charges of strangling a five-year-old boy in the neighbourhood to get back at his parents after an altercation, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Police said Samreen Khan, 24, who was visiting her maternal home in Bhopal’s Zada colony, and her brother, Farzan, allegedly strangled Fardeen, 5, on Wednesday.

After killing the young boy, Farzan stuffed the body in a sack and took it along in an autorickshaw to her sister’s husband’s house about 4km away in the city’s Chhola area, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bhopal, Sai Krishna Thota said.

“Fardeen’s father Javed Khan, who works as a tailor, informed the police on Wednesday evening that his son Fardeen had been missing for two hours. He said a few people saw Farzan, who was taking a sack with him in an auto-rickshaw at around 2.15pm. Police checked the CCTV footage and found the claim of Javed true,” said the DCP.

When Farzan was picked up for questioning, he allegedly told the police that he strangled the child with a wire and later hid the body in her Chhola area house.

Samreen and Farzan were not just neighbours but distant relatives too. But they didn’t get along very well and often fought over trivial issues ranging from parking to water supply., Sai Krishna Thota said

Bhopal, joint commissioner of police, Irshad Wali said, “Police are interrogating the accused because as of now we didn’t find any serious reason behind the crime. They have been booked under section 302 (murder) of IPC.”

The body has been sent for autopsy.