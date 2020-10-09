BJP takes out tractor rallies in Haryana to support farm bills

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:23 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took out tractor rallies in various parts of Haryana, including Sonepat’s Gohana, Bhiwani and Hisar’s Hansi, to support the Centre’s farm legislations that have triggered widespread protests across the country.

Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar led the tractor rally at Gohana, Hisar MP Brijendra Singh at Hansi and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh at Bhiwani.

Dhankar said the Congress and its entire top brass is misleading farmers. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clarified that the farmers’ produce will be procured at the minimum support price (MSP) and the mandi system is not going to end. Our leaders are exposing the Congress’s lies by visiting villages to apprise farmers about these laws,” he said.

He added that the government has streamlined the process of procuring farmers’ goods on the MSP at mandis. “The Congress is telling lies that we are aiming to scrap the mandi system. Why did Rahul Gandhi not bring his brother-in-law Robert Vadra during his tractor rally in Haryana. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who claims to be farmers’ well wisher had sold farmers’ land at minimal rates to Vadra. During Hooda’s regime, farmers had been struggling to get fertilisers,” Dhankar said.

Agriculture minister JP Dalal said his party has geared up for the November 3 Baroda bypoll and people have made up their mind to elect the saffron party candidate. “The farmers are very happy that they got two options to sell their produce. Shouldn’t farmers have the right to get better options to sell their crop. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is speaking China’s language,” he said.

Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh said the Union government has shown its intent by announcing the minimum support price of 23 Rabi crops. “After the implementation of these laws, the lives of farmers will change. These laws will be beneficial in increasing their income,” he added.

Police detained a few people for showing black flags to BJP leaders during the rally at Hisar’s Hansi. Farmers claiming that these laws are ‘death warrants’ have been protesting at Bhuman Shah chowk in Sirsa. They are seeking resignation of Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and jails and power minister Ranjit Singh from the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders and supporters violated the Covid-19 guidelines by gathering large number of people during their tractor rallies in Gohana, Hansi and Bhiwani. The administration remained mute spectators.