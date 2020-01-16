Build home platform to ease crowd at Kalwa railway station: Commuters

cities

Train commuters from Kalwa have been demanding a home platform between Kalwa and Mumbra stations as they find it difficult to board local trains, especially during peak hours.

The home platform will help them board locals which originate from Kalwa car shed.

Saying that their demand has been ignored, commuters have decided to protest near the station master’s office at Kalwa railway station on Thursday.

“We have been demanding for a home platform at Kalwa station for 10 years. The local services originating from Kalwa car shed can start here and run till Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT),” said Siddesh Desai, a member of Kalwa Parsik Passengers’ Association.

“Activists and members of Kalwa Parsik Passengers’ Association will stage a protest on January 16 around 7.30am,” he said.

Desai said that when they recently approached the railway authorities demanding the facility, the officials said that the local trains at Kalwa car shed run between Thane-CSMT, so technically they cannot be operated from Kalwa station.

“The officials had another option. They said they can construct a home platform between Kalwa and Mumbra (near Parsik) stations on slow track for local trains to originate and terminate at Kalwa car shed. The platform can be used by commuters to board locals starting from Kalwa car shed,” said Desai.

According to the members of association, the construction of platform between the two stations will help reduce the crowd at Thane station.

“At present, the trains originating from the Kalwa car shed go empty to Thane. However, many office goers from Kalwa and Parsik area in Mumbra walk till Kalwa car shed by crossing tracks and board the Thane-CSMT local starting from car shed,” added Desai.

“They do this to avoid the rush during morning peak hours. We have been demanding the railway authorities to officially run locals between Kalwa and Parsik, instead of Thane. This will benefit commuters from Kalwa and Parsik areas,” he added.

He said Thursday’s protest will peaceful and they will distribute flowers to the railway staff at Kalwa station and hand them a letter of their demands.

“The protest will see around 200 members including members and local commuters. We will also tell commuters to pen the demands in the complaint book maintained at every station manager’s office. They can complain about railway services and facilities,” said Desai.

Members of Thane passengers’ association will also join the protest.

Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of Railway Passengers’ Association, Thane, said, “Both Kalwa and Mumbra stations have tracks for slow train. Boarding locals from these two stations during peak hours is a nightmare.”

“The crowd will ease if locals start from Kalwa car shed. A home platform between Kalwa and Parsik will make commute of Kalwa and Mumbra residents smoother,” he added.

According to the Kalwa Parsik Passengers’ Association 89 fatal accidents have been recorded between Kalwa and Parsik in two years.

“In two years, 89 deaths have been recorded at the same spot. Many commuters boarding from Mumbra station fall off the running crowded local while hanging on the footboard,” said Desai.

Kalwa and Mumbra railway stations see around 4 lakh commuters every day.

“The number of commuters has doubled in the past five years,” said another member from the association.