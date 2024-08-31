1 held for ‘murdering’ rape convict in Kapurthala

The police on Friday arrested a resident of Majahadpur village in Kapurthala for allegedly killing a man who raped the minor sister of his friend (murder co-accused) nine years ago. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said Onkar Singh, a resident of Bishanpur Jattan village, was murdered using sharp-edged weapons on August 28 late night. Police said another suspect, brother of rape victim, is at large. (HT File)

She said a special investigation team was constituted and two persons were zeroed in on. Out of them, Akashdeep Singh of Majahadpur village has been arrested. The SSP said multiple teams are conducting raids to nab the other accused, identified as Lovepreet Singh of Bishanpur Jattan village.

According to the police, the deceased had raped a girl, who was the sister of Lovepreet, in 2015. The rape victim had died a few months later (death not linked to that incident).

Onkar Singh was convicted and jailed for 10 years. He was released prematurely during Covid from jail in 2020. “Ever since Onkar came out of jail, the accused had been behind him. They attacked him on August 28 leaving his body on the roadside in a pool of blood,” the SSP added.