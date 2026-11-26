The Jind police have arrested one of the two persons named in the suicide note of a first-year nursing student who allegedly died by hanging in her hostel room at a government college in Jind, police said.

The victim’s father told the police that he was unaware of his daughter’s difficulties until he read the suicide note. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The arrested accused has been identified as Deepak Meena. According to police, the girl, a resident of Jhajjar village, was found hanging on the intervening night of November 19 and 20. She was taken to Safidon Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A suicide note recovered from the spot accused her Instagram friend of Bharatpur in Rajasthan of blackmail and a woman of harassment.

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Safidon sadar police station in-charge Satish Kumar said following a complaint filed by victim’s father, a case was registered against the two accused identified as Deepak Meena and Neetu Meena. After investigation, Deepak Meena has been arrested and is being questioned. The other remains at large.

The victim’s father told the police that he was unaware of his daughter’s difficulties until he read the suicide note. Police said that according to the suicide note, the victim had befriended Deepak Meena on Instagram in 2023. She alleged that Deepak had saved screenshots of their chats, obtained her account password, pressured her for inappropriate acts, and threatened to send the material to her father. Police had registered the case under relevant sections of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.

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