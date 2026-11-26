A devotee was killed and 14 others were injured when a bus collided with a truck near Sirhind on Wednesday, officials said.

A devotee was killed. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. (iStock) more less

The accident occurred when the bus was returning from a gurdwara in Karnal to Amritsar. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was badly damaged, leaving passengers screaming for help.

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Soon after the accident, local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts.

The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police Shubham Aggarwal reached the spot and said investigation in the matter was underway.