An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death and another critically injured after a clash between two groups reportedly involving around 25 youths at a Chhath Puja ghat along the Bhalaut sub-branch canal in Rohtak on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Singh, 18, a resident of Dairy Mohalla. While the injured Vicky Kumar, 22, has been hospitalised. (HT Photo)

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The deceased has been identified as Vikram Singh, 18, a resident of Dairy Mohalla. While the injured Vicky Kumar, 22, has been hospitalised.

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According to the police, an eye witness told the police that the incident occurred around 6 am at Ghat No. 3, where people from Dairy Mohalla had gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Chhath Puja. An argument reportedly broke out among some youths during the religious observance and soon escalated into a violent clash after members of both sides allegedly called more people to the spot.

The confrontation turned when the youths allegedly attacked each other with knives and other sharp-edged weapons, leaving two persons with stab injuries to their abdomen.

The injured were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, in critical condition. During treatment, Vikram succumbed to his injuries. The condition of Vicky was stated to be critical and he remained under treatment at the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The police officials said that the preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation at the ghat quickly turned into a scuffle, with reinforcements joining from both sides. The exact cause of the dispute was not immediately clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police officials said that the preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation at the ghat quickly turned into a scuffle, with reinforcements joining from both sides. The exact cause of the dispute was not immediately clear. {{/usCountry}}

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The police said that further details about the circumstances leading to the clash and the persons involved are awaited and an FIR has been registered on the charges of murder and attempt to murder according to the complaint of the family members of the victims.