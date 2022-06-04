10 black spots on Mohali’s Airport Road putting lives in danger: Study
The 21-km Airport Road from Sunny Enclave to McDonald’s in Zirakpur has 10 black spots, posing danger to lives of commuters, a study prepared by Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, Mohali, has found.
The 10 black spots, all intersections, indicate that around 6 km of the road length has engineering faults and lacks adequate infrastructure for vehicles and pedestrians, says the study report, released by deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Friday.
It stated that the Airport Road has 26 major and minor junctions, and of the total fatal road accidents on it between 2017 and 2020, 59% occurred at or near these junctions, while the remaining 41% were at mid-blocks. Out of the 26 intersections, majority of fatal accidents took place at nine and all qualified as black spots.
A whopping 80% of the total road accident victims were two-wheelers, pedestrians and cyclists, reflecting that the stretch is unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists. Analysis of impacting vehicles revealed that four-wheelers caused 60% of the total fatal accidents.
Location-wise, the two black spots at the Gas Plant light point and Sectors 78/79 light point in Sohana were the most vulnerable, followed by TDI light point in Balongi.
The study, conducted by a team of led by Dr Navdeep Asija, traffic adviser to the Punjab government, suggested immediate deployment of emergency response vehicles and recovery vans at all black spots. It also found that raised retro-reflective pavement markers were required at each of these spots, while those at Balongi and Sohana required better drainage facilities.
