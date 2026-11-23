The ten-day celebrations of Shri Kaal Bhairav Ashtami commenced on Sunday with a grand bike rally organised by the Praacheen Shri Bhairav Mandir, Upper Bazaar, Bhairav Chowk, Jammu. The celebrations will continue from November 22 to December 2, with a series of religious, social and community welfare activities.

Approximately 100 to 150 enthusiastic bikers participated in the rally, which carried the message of unity, brotherhood and social harmony. (HT Photo) more less

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Aijaz Qaiser, JKAS, joint director tourism, Jammu, formally inaugurated the annual celebrations by flagging off the bike rally alongside Mahant Rumil Sharma, the temple’s head priest.

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Speaking on the occasion, Aijaz Qaiser, JKAS, joint director tourism, Jammu, said that the ten-day celebrations of Shri Kaal Bhairav Ashtami were a reflection of Jammu’s rich spiritual heritage and enduring traditions of unity, brotherhood and social harmony. He said that the bike rally carried a powerful message of unity and brotherhood while spreading awareness against drug abuse and appreciated the initiative of organising a free health check-up camp as part of the celebrations.

He appreciated the organisers for bringing together devotees, bikers and members of civil society for a noble cause, emphasising that religious celebrations become truly meaningful when they inspire compassion, collective responsibility and service to humanity. He expressed hope that the celebrations would inspire people, particularly the youth, to embrace the values of brotherhood, social responsibility and a drug-free society, while contributing towards a more compassionate, inclusive and harmonious Jammu

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{{^usCountry}} Approximately 100 to 150 enthusiastic bikers participated in the rally, which carried the message of unity, brotherhood and social harmony, while also raising awareness against drug abuse. Passing through the prominent roads, markets and localities of Jammu, the rally sought to promote a spirit of collective responsibility and a drug-free society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Approximately 100 to 150 enthusiastic bikers participated in the rally, which carried the message of unity, brotherhood and social harmony, while also raising awareness against drug abuse. Passing through the prominent roads, markets and localities of Jammu, the rally sought to promote a spirit of collective responsibility and a drug-free society. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the day’s activities, a free health check-up camp was also organised within the premises of the Praacheen Shri Bhairav Mandir under the supervision of Dr Sushil Sharma, cardiologist. The initiative reflected the spirit of community service and the commitment to making healthcare accessible to people in need.

The ten-day celebrations will feature a range of religious and social welfare activities, including free langars, devotional jagrans and initiatives aimed at extending assistance to the needy and underprivileged sections of society.

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