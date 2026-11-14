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10th Military Literature Festival: Guv calls for defence self-reliance

He also spoke on India’s military history and the wars fought since Independence, while paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice and professionalism of Indian soldiers

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 07:52:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Declaring the 10th Military Literature Festival open, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria stressed the importance of technological self-reliance and indigenous defence production, observing that the character of warfare is rapidly evolving with the emergence of artificial intelligence, drones and other advanced technologies.

On the occasion, he also drew attention to drug and arms trafficking as serious security challenges. (HT Photo)
On the occasion, he also drew attention to drug and arms trafficking as serious security challenges. (HT Photo)

He also spoke on India’s military history and the wars fought since Independence, while paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice and professionalism of Indian soldiers.

Kataria also acknowledged Chandigarh’s unique connection with the armed forces, given the significant presence of serving and retired defence personnel in the city.

On the occasion, he also drew attention to drug and arms trafficking as serious security challenges. Expressing concern over Punjab’s drug menace, he highlighted the need to understand and confront the larger forces and international networks sustaining this challenge.

The inaugural session opened with the screening of a short film, followed by an address by the festival chairman Lt Gen Tajinder Singh Shergill (retd), who welcomed and thanked the chief guest and guests of honour.

 
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