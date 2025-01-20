Menu Explore
13 booked for assaulting students in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 20, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Complainant Ankur Tyagi, a Haryana native and currently residing with his brother Amul Tyagi in Bhago Majra, Kharar, told police that the assailants barged into their house around 2.30 am on January 9

Nine days after two computer science students of a local university were assaulted in their rented flat in Kharar, police have booked 13 men in the case.

Kharar police officials said initially both parties were eyeing a compromise but later, after receiving a formal complaint from the victims, the accused were booked. (iStock)
Kharar police officials said initially both parties were eyeing a compromise but later, after receiving a formal complaint from the victims, the accused were booked. (iStock)

Police booked Sanjit Kharab, Diren Kharab and Monu, all residents of Haryana, besides 10 unidentified persons.

Complainant Ankur Tyagi, a Haryana native and currently residing with his brother Amul Tyagi in Bhago Majra, told police that the assailants barged into their house around 2.30 am on January 9.

“They attacked us with sticks and were also carrying a pistol. We were sleeping when they came to our house and forcefully entered inside with weapons. When we raised the alarm and screamed for help, the assailants fled the spot after threatening to kill us. I suffered fractures on both arms and my brother also suffered injuries”, Ankur Tyagi said.

Police officials said initially both parties were eyeing a compromise but later, after receiving a formal complaint from the victims, the accused were booked.

According to people familiar with the matter, one of the accused in the case was allegedly harassing a female relative of the victims. The accused knew her from school.

When the victims warned the accused to stay away from her, a scuffle broke out between the two parties, police said.

All the absconding accused were booked under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 333 (house trespass), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191 (3) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at City Kharar Police Station.

