13 IPS officers reshuffled in Haryana

In a reshuffle involving 13 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, the Haryana government on Sunday posted 1994-batch IPS officer Navdeep Singh Virk as director general of the Haryana human rights commission against a vacant post.

The government also issued orders for Haryana civil service (HPS) officers, posting Jitender Gahlawat as DCP, crime (Sonepat), and Hitesh Yadav as DCP, traffic (Gurugram). (HT)

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According to transfer and posting orders issued with immediate effect by additional chief secretary (home) Sudhir Rajpal, 1996-batch IPS officer M Ravi Kiran has been posted as additional director general of police (ADGP) of the Haryana state enforcement bureau, replacing Virk.

B Satheesh Balan (2004-batch IPS), previously posted as inspector general (IG) of the special task force (STF) in Bhondsi, has been moved as IG (railways and commando), replacing Maneesh Chaudhary (2005-batch). Chaudhary takes over as IGP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Panchkula, with the additional charge of IGP (prisons).

Simardeep Singh, IG of Rohtak range, has been posted as IGP (STF) Bhondsi, alongside additional charges as commissioner of police, Jhajjar, and IGP, IRB, Bhondsi. Hamid Akhtar (2008-batch) has been appointed as IGP, Rohtak Range.

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{{^usCountry}} Dheeraj Kumar (2014-batch) has been assigned as SP, police headquarters, Panchkula, while Sumit Kumar continues as SP, STF, Haryana, with the additional charge of commandant, 4th battalion, IRB, Manesar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dheeraj Kumar (2014-batch) has been assigned as SP, police headquarters, Panchkula, while Sumit Kumar continues as SP, STF, Haryana, with the additional charge of commandant, 4th battalion, IRB, Manesar. {{/usCountry}}

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Vikrant Bhushan has been posted as DCP, Gohana, Sonepat; Divyanshi Singla as additional superintendent of police (ASP), Fatehabad; Deepika Agarwal as ASP, Rewari; Harshit Goel as ASP, Panipat; and Mayank Mudgil as ASP, Hisar.

The government also issued orders for Haryana civil service (HPS) officers, posting Jitender Gahlawat as DCP, crime (Sonepat), and Hitesh Yadav as DCP, traffic (Gurugram).