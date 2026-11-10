1,300 criminals under digital watch; Panchkula police build high-tech database

In a technology-driven initiative, Panchkula police have prepared a digital database of around 1,300 criminals, along with their facial recognition system (FRS) records, to help identify and track suspects through CCTV footage following criminal incidents.

The database is being developed as part of a Haryana-wide exercise to compile records of criminals active over the past 10 years. (HT File)

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The database is being developed as part of a Haryana-wide exercise to compile records of criminals active over the past 10 years. Panchkula police commissioner Pankaj Nain said that after completing the initial database, the police were now collecting updated information about the present occupations, whereabouts and daily activities of these offenders.

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The exercise primarily covers those accused or convicted in serious criminal cases. Police teams are gathering detailed information about their social background, personal contacts, financial assets and possible criminal associations to assess their threat levels and identify potential repeat offenders.

The digital profiles include details such as Facebook, Instagram and X handles, mobile numbers, Aadhaar and Family ID numbers, PAN details, bank account numbers, registered vehicles, businesses and residential addresses. Their latest photographs will also be uploaded to the system to facilitate identification through facial recognition technology, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The FRS facility will enable police to match the faces of suspects captured in CCTV footage with photographs stored in the database. This is expected to help investigators establish identities faster and track suspects involved in criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FRS facility will enable police to match the faces of suspects captured in CCTV footage with photographs stored in the database. This is expected to help investigators establish identities faster and track suspects involved in criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from digital surveillance, the police are also relying on field intelligence and human sources to keep tabs on criminals. Special teams are verifying their addresses, contact details and current activities. Information about the number of criminal cases registered against them, their jail records, including entries and exits, details of persons standing surety for their bail and instances of absconding while on parole is also being compiled.

The initiative, launched on August 1, has tasked all police stations with monitoring criminals operating within their respective jurisdictions and uploading their FRS records onto the system.

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Based on the information collected, criminals will be categorised according to their backgrounds, activities and risk profiles. The exercise will also help police map their personal and professional networks and assess whether they have links with organised gangs or major gangsters.

Police officials believe the database will strengthen preventive policing by helping them identify individuals who pose a potential threat and improve their ability to detect and investigate crimes through technology-driven surveillance.