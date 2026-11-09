15 shops gutted in Jammu warehouse market fire

Jammu: Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and assistance to shopkeepers affected by a major fire at the Warehouse Nehru Market in Bikram Chowk, Jammu.

Firefighters at the site on Monday morning after a fire gutted 15 shops in the Nehru Market on Sunday night in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

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The Sunday night blaze gutted around 15 shops in one of Jammu’s oldest commercial hubs, known for its wholesale trade in foodgrains, edible oil, and essential commodities. No one was injured.

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“The chief minister expressed grief over the fire incident at Bikram Chowk, Jammu, conveying his heartfelt sympathies to all those affected,” the chief minister’s office posted on X, adding that Abdullah has ordered swift administrative support.

Meanwhile, Warehouse Association president Deepak Gupta alleged negligence by the fire and emergency services department, claiming their delayed response allowed the flames to spread.

Gupta said despite a fire station being just five minutes away, only two fire tenders arrived nearly 90 minutes after the outbreak. He demanded strict accountability and the suspension of officials responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} Department officials countered the allegation, maintaining that they attended to the initial call immediately with two fire tenders deployed from the nearest station, followed by reinforcements from other stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Department officials countered the allegation, maintaining that they attended to the initial call immediately with two fire tenders deployed from the nearest station, followed by reinforcements from other stations. {{/usCountry}}

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