₹1,500 crore relief yet to reach Himachal: Negi

Revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi while addressing the media person here on Thursday said that though the Centre has announced a relief package of ₹1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh, the state government has not received even a single rupee so far. Revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi. (File)

Taking a jibe, he asked whether the amount was being sent by “road, train, or bullock cart”.

Negi said the state suffered losses of over ₹5,000 crore during this monsoon season, including damage to roads, agriculture and horticulture land and public and private property as well. Between June 20 and September 19, a total of 427 lives were lost, 651 pucca houses and 1012 kutcha houses were completely damaged, while thousands of other structures including shops, cowsheds and water mills were affected.

He said that Himachal provides the highest compensation in the country for disaster-hit families making amendments in relief manual. The present government is providing ₹7 lakh for reconstruction of a fully damaged house as compared to just ₹1.30 lakh by the Centre. Apart from this, assistance is being given for partial damage houses, shops, cowsheds, livestock, crops, orchards and household goods. So far, more than ₹270 crore has been disbursed from SDRF, NDRF and the CM Relief Fund.

He said that under MIS, 67,000 MT of apples have been procured and over 2.25 crore apple boxes have already reached the market this season. He reaffirmed that the state government introduced the Universal Carton system in the interest of apple growers, and urged farmers not to fall prey to the BJP’s misleading propaganda.

Negi accused BJP leaders of indulging in politics even during disasters. Despite financial constraints, the state government is committed to extend maximum help to the affected families, Negi added.