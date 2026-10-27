16 pistols recovered: 2 juveniles among four held as arms supply modules busted

In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has dismantled two separate illegal arms supply networks with the arrest of four individuals, including two juveniles, and recovered 16 pistols and seven live cartridges from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish the backward and forward linkages in these cases. (HT)

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Those arrested in both cases include, Anmol Singh alias Mohla,19, a resident of village Naushehra Dhalla in Tarn Taran, Hardeep Singh alias Shiv,18, a resident of village Chella in Tarn Taran, and two juveniles.

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Police recovered a total of 16 pistols in both the cases—which include three 9mm glock pistols, one .30 bore pistol (made in China), one .30 bore X-shot pistol, one .30 bore PX-5 storm pistol, nine .30 bore pistols, and one country-made .32 bore pistol—along with seven live cartridges. Apart from this, police teams have also impounded their Honda Activa scooter.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler who facilitated illegal arms consignments. The weapons were being further supplied to criminal elements through an organised distribution network, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP said further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish the backward and forward linkages in these cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP said further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish the backward and forward linkages in these cases. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing details of the first operation, commissioner of police (CP) Amritsar Harmanbir Singh Gill said that acting on intelligence inputs regarding weapons movement, police teams intercepted a juvenile, who was riding an Activa Scooter, under the jurisdiction of police station cantonment and recovered six pistols along with seven live cartridges from his possession.

In the second operation, the CP said that police teams from PS Gate Hakima apprehended Anmol Singh alias Mohla along with his juvenile associate, and recovered five .30 bore pistols from their possession. During subsequent investigation and on the disclosures made by the duo, police arrested another accomplice identified as Hardeep alias Shiv and recovered another cache of five pistols, taking the recovery in this operation to 10 pistols, he said.

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In this regard, two separate cases— FIR No 196 dated October 17, 2026 under section 25(8) of the Arms Act at Police Station Cantonment and FIR No 315 dated October 21, 2026 under sections 25(6), 25(7), and 25(8) of the Arms Act at Police Station Gate Hakima— have been registered, added the officials.