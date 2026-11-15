1.8 kg drone-dropped heroin recovered in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered 1.8 kg of heroin smuggled from across the border using drones in two separate operations along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district.

Police registered two separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (HT)

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According to police, BSF personnel deployed at Border Outpost (BOP) Kassoke detected suspicious drone activity on Friday. Acting on the input, BSF troops and Punjab Police launched a joint search operation in the adjoining Palla Megha area. During the search, a packet was recovered, which, upon examination, was found to contain 1.022 kg of heroin.

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In a separate incident, BSF personnel stationed at BOP Pachharian detected another drone movement along the border. This prompted another joint search operation in the same area, leading to the recovery of a second packet containing 815 grams of heroin.

Police registered two separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with the seizures.