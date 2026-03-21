18 mm showers flip early summer back to winter in Chandigarh

An active Western Disturbance brought along 18 mm rain on Friday, causing the maximum temperature to tumble to 18.8°C, a sharp 10 degrees below normal and triggering a sudden shift from summer-like warmth back to winter-like chill. Visitors caught in the rain at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The drop continued a cooling trend from Thursday, when the maximum temperature stood at 20.8°C after 4.8 mm rain, also eight degrees below normal.

At 18.8°C, the maximum temperature on Friday was lowest for the month of March since 2024, when it was 18.7°C on March 3.

The showers have brought about a dramatic reversal in the month’s weather pattern. Compared to the typically cooler first half and rising temperatures in the later weeks, the script has been flipped this year.

While the first half of March saw the day temperature soaring up to eight degrees above normal, giving the city an unseasonal taste of summer (34.9°C on March 11) and even prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an earlier-than-usual “heat advisory”, the second half has turned appreciably cooler.

According to IMD, the sharp dip was caused by a strong Western Disturbance that also brought snowfall to higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, pulling down temperatures across the region.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the system was among the more intense ones in recent days, leading to widespread cloud cover and rainfall.

While the system is expected to pass by Saturday, cloudy conditions will persist, keeping temperatures in check.

Residents can expect the cool weather to last through the rest of the month as more such systems are lined up. Two additional Western Disturbances are expected to affect the region around March 23 and March 28, though they are not likely to be as intense.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature saw only a marginal change, rising from 14.7°C to 14.8°C, remaining 0.7 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to stay between 23°C and 26°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 14°C and 15°C.