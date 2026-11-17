A 19-year-old man died after a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle parked on the roadside near Sanauli village in Zirakpur on Sunday morning. Hailing from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, the deceased, Pappu, had sustained a severe head injury. The car driver briefly stopped but fled after people began gathering at the spot.

The car driver briefly stopped but fled after people began gathering at the spot. (HT File)

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The victim was travelling with his brother-in-law, Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Gulabgarh in Dera Bassi. Jaiveer told police that they were heading from Dera Bassi towards Dhakoli. Around 10.30 am, they stopped on an unpaved patch along the left side of the road near Sanauli village. Jaiveer went aside to relieve himself while Pappu remained seated on the motorcycle.

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According to Jaiveer’s statement, a car approaching from the Dhakoli side at a high speed hit the stationary motorcycle. The driver got out of the car after the collision but drove away as passers-by gathered. Jaiveer arranged an autorickshaw and took Pappu to the government hospital in Dhakoli, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Police reached the hospital after receiving information and took custody of the body for a postmortem examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125(2) (act endangering life or personal safety) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked against the unidentified car driver, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125(2) (act endangering life or personal safety) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked against the unidentified car driver, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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