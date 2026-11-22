A 19-year-old youth was killed and three others seriously injured after unidentified attackers opened fire during a jagran programme near Maharaja Ranjit Singh School in Tarn Taran.

​The deceased was identified as Sukhraj Singh, 19, son of Jaimal Singh. (HT Photo) more less

​The deceased was identified as Sukhraj Singh, 19, son of Jaimal Singh.

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​According to initial information, the event was underway in Gali Kandian Wali when four individuals, identified as Mohit, Happy, Vinay, and Love, allegedly opened fire over an old enmity, killing Sukhraj.

The injured, Bobby, Rishi and Pataka, were rushed to the Tarn Taran civil hospital for treatment.​

Upon being alerted, deputy superintendent of police (City) Sukhbir Singh, City station house officer Paramjit Singh Virk, and personnel from the Dhaura police post responded to the scene.

Family members of the deceased staged a protest, demanding justice. They alleged that prior complaints had been lodged with the police against the accused, but no action was taken, culminating in Saturday’s firing.