2 agents arrested for immigration fraud from Faridabad, Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 14, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The Bhiwani police arrested a man from Faridabad for allegedly duping four persons of about ₹10 lakh on the pretext of providing them work visa and job in Dubai

Two immigration agents were arrested in Faridabad and Hisar for fraud on Wednesday evening. The Bhiwani police arrested a man from Faridabad for allegedly duping four persons of about 10 lakh on the pretext of providing them work visa and job in Dubai while Hisar police have arrested a travel agent from Jalandhar for allegedly defrauding a youth of 27 lakh on the pretext of sending him to the US.

Hisar police have arrested a travel agent from Jalandhar for allegedly defrauding a youth of 27 lakh on the pretext of sending him to the US. (HT File)

Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Nitish Aggarwal said that they had received a complaint from a man hailing from Biran village last year.

“The complainant and his three friends had given 10.10 lakh to the accused for their work visa and job in Dubai,” the cop said.

“The accused had sent these four persons to Dubai on a tourist visa and failed to provide them with a job and work visa. Later, these persons returned and the accused refused to refund the money. We have taken the accused on two-day police remand to ascertain more details,” the SP added.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar. He was produced before a local court in Bhiwani, which sent him on two-day police remand.

The Hisar police arrested a travel agent from Jalandhar for allegedly defrauding a youth of 27 lakh on the pretext of sending him to the US last year. The arrested agent has been identified as Gurupavitra Gill of Jalandhar. The Hisar police had earlier arrested his aide Prince from Phagwara in Punjab last year.

In his complaint to the Hisar civil lines police, Jagjit Singh of Bithmara village in the district said that the accused first sent him to Dubai in September 2023, and then to Mali, where he was kept hostage.

“My passport was seized in Mali, and they demanded 9.80 lakh, and I was released after my wife paid 10 lakh to Gill’s aide Harvinder Sindhu. My cousin had introduced me to Gill and Sindhu, and they promised me to shift to the US at 35 lakh. They duped me of 27 lakh and threatened to face dire consequences when I demanded my money back,” he added.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that two persons have been arrested in the case and a probe is on.

