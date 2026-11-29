Phase-1 police booked two men from Haryana and Delhi for allegedly cheating a Mohali resident of ₹40 lakh by promising jobs in the Indian Railways and issuing fake joining letters.

Police registered the case on Friday under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File) more less

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Police registered the case on Friday under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused are Sumit Kumar of Jawa village in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, and Vishnu Yadav of Bakoli, Delhi.

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According to the complaint filed by an IT City resident, Yadav introduced him to Sumit in June 2026. The victim said he knew Yadav well. Yadav allegedly told him that Sumit held a senior position in the railways and had helped candidates secure jobs in the department.

Sumit later told the victim that he was arranging recruitment for 200 to 250 youths as ticket collectors and in other railway posts. The complainant then gave the accused documents belonging to 12 to 13 candidates. They agreed that the victim would pay ₹5 lakh for each candidate after recruitment.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly collected ₹40 lakh from the victim on different dates and gave him joining letters, which police described as fake. The complainant told police that neither the money nor the candidates’ original documents had been returned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly collected ₹40 lakh from the victim on different dates and gave him joining letters, which police described as fake. The complainant told police that neither the money nor the candidates’ original documents had been returned. {{/usCountry}}

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