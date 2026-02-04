2 cochlear surgeries done in Chandigarh under ADIP scheme in 2 yrs

The Union government on Tuesday informed that 330 hearing aids have been distributed and two cochlear implant surgeries have been conducted in the Union territory over the last two years under the Assistance to Persons with Disabilities for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme. MP Manish Tewari (File)

The information was shared following a question asked by city MP Manish Tewari in Parliament. Tewari has asked a question regarding accessibility measures and availability of assistive hearing devices in Chandigarh.

Replying to an unstarred question, minister of state for social justice and empowerment BL Verma stated that eligible beneficiaries under the ADIP Scheme must possess a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card along with a valid disability certificate indicating at least 40% disability. Beneficiaries with a monthly income of up to ₹22,500 are entitled to 100% subsidy, while those earning between ₹22,501 and ₹30,000 are eligible for 50% subsidy.

The government provides financial assistance of up to ₹7 lakh for cochlear implantation for children aged 1–5 years with pre-lingual hearing loss and up to ₹6 lakh for children aged 5–18 years with acquired hearing loss. Hearing aids and assistive devices costing up to ₹15,000 per unit are also covered under the scheme, subject to approved specifications. These devices are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis depending on eligibility and availability of funds.

The minister further informed that grievance redressal related to accessibility barriers and assistive devices is handled through multiple platforms, including the Sugamya Bharat App, ALIMCO’s customer relationship management system, helpline services, and the CPGRAMS portal. Additionally, Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendras, including one in Chandigarh, serve as facilitation and grievance redressal centres, while ALIMCO’s Auxiliary Production Centre in Mohali provides technical support.

Under the ADIP Scheme, all assistive devices must carry certification and a minimum one-year warranty. ALIMCO ensures quality standards, including ISI-certified hearing aids, along with local availability and timely repair services.

Regarding accessibility of public offices, the government clarified that infrastructure accessibility falls under the jurisdiction of state and UT administrations. The Centre supports such initiatives through the Scheme for Creation of Barrier-Free Environment under the SIPDA framework, providing financial assistance to States and UTs on demand based on approved proposals.

The government also highlighted mechanisms for grievance redressal, quality assurance, and maintenance of assistive hearing devices in the UT.