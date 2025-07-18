2 held for ‘attack on girl with liquor bottle’ in Nuh

Police in Haryana’s Nuh district have arrested two persons, including a juvenile, in connection with an alleged attack on a 17-year-old girl with a liquor bottle, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in Aata Barota village on July 12 but an FIR was lodged after four days. (HT File)

Three teeth of the girl were broken in the “attack” and she had to get 35 stitches on her mouth, they said, adding that she is still being treated at a hospital.

The incident took place in Aata Barota village on July 12 but an FIR was lodged after four days. An inquiry has been initiated by the Nuh superintendent of police (SP) against the erring personnel, the officials said.

According to the police complaint submitted by the girl’s father, his daughter, who passed the Class-12 examination this year, had gone to fetch milk from a place just 500 metres from her house on her scooty on July 12.

The complaint says on her way home, she saw two persons on a motorcycle that was being driven dangerously. When she asked them to drive carefully, the accused allegedly threw a bottle full of liquor in her direction and it hit her on the face, the complaint says.

Four days after the incident, an FIR was lodged at the Rojka Meo police station and SP Rajesh Kumar formed six teams under the leadership of two deputy superintendents of police to nab the accused.

At a press conference on Thursday, the SP said more than 50 people from nearby villages were questioned by the police teams and footage collected from around 35 CCTV cameras was checked.

Finally, one of the teams, led by inspector Mahendra Singh, arrested accused Saurabh, a resident of Aata Barota village, and the juvenile, the SP said.

He added that the juvenile will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and accused Saurabh, before a city court on Friday.

“Action will be taken against the police personnel who were negligent in this case,” the officer said.