2 Himachal cops grilled in constable paper leak scam
Two months after it sent questionnaires to police officers assigned responsibilities for conducting the now scrapped constable recruitment examination, sleuths grilled two senior officers for two days regarding the paper leak.
The police had sent separate questionnaires to inspector general of police JP Singh, who is chairperson of the Police Recruitment Board and other members of the question paper setting committee and question paper printing committee. Both committees have four members each.
“As the officers’ responses to the questionnaire were unsatisfactory, two senior officers were questioned for two days,” said Madhusudhan Sharma, head of the Special Investigation Team probing the matter.
The state’s home department had notified the revised Himachal Pradesh Police Department Recruitment (Recruitment of Constable Rules) in 2021, providing for the constitution of the Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment Board and starting the online process for inviting applications. The board comprised an additional director general of police (armed police and training), all inspectors’ generals (IGs range, welfare and administration) and deputy inspectors general (DIGs, range). The board was entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the recruitment process. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by the range IG or DIG. It comprised one commandant of the state police battalion nominated by the DIG or superintendents of police (SPs) of concerned districts and one medical officer nominated by the chief medical officer.
The Himachal Pradesh Police CID wing filed a charge sheet against 61 accused in the constable recruitment paper leak case, while 91 persons were charge-sheeted in the court of the Kangra chief judicial magistrate.
Officers of the Crime Investigation Department filed a charge sheet against 21 middlemen, three parents, and 37 candidates in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Shimla.
Of the 61 accused, 27 are from Mandi, 11 from Hamirpur, seven in Una, six in Sirmaur, four in Kullu and three each in Bilaspur and Chamba. So far, the Special Investigation Team has arrested 171 people including 44 agents, 116 candidates and nine relatives of candidates from Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Delhi. They were booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed)and 120B (criminal conspiracy) in Kangra, Bharari and Solan.
Scholarship scheme: File affidavit on probe deadline: HP high court to CBI
Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to file an affidavit on when it will complete its probe into a 2018 case of alleged irregularities in a centrally-funded post-matric scholarship scheme for reserved categories. A bench comprising Chief Justice A A Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a writ petition filed by one Shyam Lal. The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a fresh status report.
Day after firing incident, Kurukshetra coaching owners stage protest
A day after unidentified persons opened fire outside a coaching institute in Ladwa of Kurukshetra district, the owners and staff of private coaching centres in the district staged a protest on Wednesday. The owner of a private coaching centre, Rajeev Sharma, said, “We have taken up the issue with the Karnal SP. She has assured us that the culprits will be nabbed soon.” The firing incident took place around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
Three arrested in Jind for harassing junior engineer, hurling casteist slur
Three persons, including Jind's district town planner, have been arrested for mentally harassing a junior engineer and hurling casteist slur, officials said. JE Naveen Kumar of the district town planner's office, in a complaint sent to the Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission, alleged that DTP Arvind Dhul, office assistant Amit Malik and retired employee Krishna Chandra pressured him to indulge in corrupt practices. Kumar claimed that he was also assaulted in Narwana.
Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5%
With Himachal Pradesh's positivity rate jumping to 8.5% over the last month, the government has ramped up contact tracing to arrest the virus' spread. There were 41 active cases in the state in the first week of June, however, they now stand at 1,580. On Wednesday, too, the state clocked in 358 fresh infections. Kangra has nine clusters, Mandi has two, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Una and Shimla have one each.
Panipat man kills wife with spade after she object to his drinking habit
A 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after she objected to his drinking habit, in Dhansoli village of Panipat. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Babita Rani. Her son, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that his father, Major Singh, is an alcoholic and used to thrash his mother whenever she stopped him from drinking.
