Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and three others injured after two cars collided between Model Town and ITI Chowk in Karnal in the early hours of Sunday.

Model Town police post in-charge sub-inspector (SI) Geeta told media persons that the accident took place between 1 am and 1.30 am on Sunday. (HT File) more less

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The deceased have been identified as Saksham, 10, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, and Vijant, 21, a resident of Model Town in Karnal. Veera, the boy’s mother, is critically injured, while Ashish, also from Amritsar, and Rajat, a resident of Model Town, sustained injuries in the accident.

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Model Town police post in-charge sub-inspector (SI) Geeta told media persons that the accident took place between 1 am and 1.30 am on Sunday. A car carrying Vijant and Rajat was travelling from NDRI Road towards ITI Chowk when it hit a road divider, veered into the opposite lane and rammed into another car coming from the opposite direction.

The second car was carrying Saksham, his mother Veera and Ashish. They were returning from a wedding and were on their way to a relative’s house near Hansi Chowk when the accident occurred.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after getting the information police teams reached the spot following the accident and shifted the injured to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after getting the information police teams reached the spot following the accident and shifted the injured to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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The bodies of the deceased were sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The police said they have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated an investigation.