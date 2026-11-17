Two minor girls, aged 14 and 15, who allegedly jumped from the Seer Khad bridge in Bilaspur district were found dead on a riverbank within 24 hours of going missing, the police said on Monday.

Rescue teams later recovered the body of one girl on Sunday evening, and the other girl’s body on Monday morning.

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According to the police, the girls left their homes on Saturday morning. They told their families that they were going to Sundernagar to appear for an examination. When the two did not return, the families reported them missing to the police.

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On Sunday evening, the families were informed that the girls were seen at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district. They sent two local youths to bring the girls home. However, one of them later informed the families that the girls had died by suicide. The two girls jumped into the stream and were swept away by the strong current.

Rescue teams later recovered the body of one girl on Sunday evening, and the other girl’s body on Monday morning.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dhiman said the two girls were friends and students of Class 10. One of them belonged to a migrant family from Nepal that had been residing in the district for a long time, while the other was a local resident.

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{{^usCountry}} Town and country planning minister Rajesh Dharmani, who is also the local MLA, visited the Ghumarwin hospital on Monday to meet the girls’ families. Expressing grief over the incident, he urged parents to maintain an ongoing dialogue with their children and adopt a friendly approach toward them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Town and country planning minister Rajesh Dharmani, who is also the local MLA, visited the Ghumarwin hospital on Monday to meet the girls’ families. Expressing grief over the incident, he urged parents to maintain an ongoing dialogue with their children and adopt a friendly approach toward them. {{/usCountry}}

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He also appealed to teachers to engage with any student who exhibits unusual changes in behaviour. He suggested that teachers should initiate a conversation and provide counselling to help prevent children from taking any drastic steps.

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