2 minors drown in Barnala village pond

BARNALA: Two minor cousins drowned after falling into a pond at Draka village in Barnala, police said on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, deputy superintendent of police Gurbinder Singh said the victims were aged around eight.

The DSP said inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC (accidental death) have been initiated.

Inspector Sharif Khan said the incident took place on Monday when children were playing near a construction site. They slipped and fell into the pond. The water level in the pond had reportedly risen due to recent rains, leading to their death, he said.