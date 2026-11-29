Two more accused were arrested for robbing a man near Makhan Majra village on November 7. Following the investigation, one accused was arrested on November 9. Police said that Swami Tare, 45, of Makhan Majra was heading home on his cycle near the village underbridge.

The accused’s disclosure statement led to the recovery of ₹1,000 and the victim’s PAN card. (HT File) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An unknown person intercepted him under the pretext of asking for a beedi. Upon refusal, four associates joined the assailant and surrounded him. One restrained him from behind while another threatened him with a knife. They robbed him of ₹20,000 and another took his phone before they fled toward the jungle.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Police were informed and a dacoity case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. During the investigation, on November 9, accused Nikhil, 27, of Zirakpur was arrested near Sukhna Choe in Chandigarh, and the knife used in the crime was recovered from him.

During subsequent investigation, on November 26, other co-accused persons including Kuldeep, 28, of Raipur Khurd and Ashish, 26, of Raipur Khurd were arrested near Makhan Majra Road. The accused Kuldeep was previously named in a snatching and an Arms Act case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused’s disclosure statement led to the recovery of ₹1,000 and the victim’s PAN card. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused’s disclosure statement led to the recovery of ₹1,000 and the victim’s PAN card. {{/usCountry}}

Read More