2 private varsity students arrested for kidnapping fellow student in Mohali

Kharar police on Friday booked five students of Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, for allegedly kidnapping a fellow student and trying to extort ₹1.5 lakh from the family. The kidnapper’s car spotted on CCTV outside the varsity in Gharuan, Mohali, on Thursday. (CCTV footage)

Two students, Raghav, 25, of Ropar, and Poorav, 19, of Jaipur, have been arrested, while three others are still on the run.

The victim, Atharv Dhiman, 19, a first-year B.Tech student of the varsity, who hails from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly kidnapped from the campus on Thursday. He was allegedly beaten up and bundled into a car before being driven away.

Luckily, a friend of the victim saw the entire episode and immediately informed the police, following which a team of Gharuan police started chasing the accused.

The victim’s father, Amit Dhiman, a shopkeeper, who is the complainant in the case, said that his wife, Ridhi, had received a call from their son around 6.01 pm, informing her that he had been kidnapped.

“My son sounded terrified and asked my wife to transfer ₹1.5 lakh into his account. I was listening to the conversation and assured to arrange the money. The kidnappers threatened to kill my son by pushing him into a canal if we fail to transfer the money,” Dhiman told police.

He added that his son was also assaulted and the accused allegedly recorded an objectionable video of the teen to threaten him.

The accused eventually dropped the victim near Ropar Canal and fled after realising that the cops were on their trail. After being freed, the victim called his mother around 8:49 pm and told her that two of the accused were students at his university.

An investigator revealed that while four students were inside the car with the victim, the fifth accused, who knew the victim, was the mastermind behind the crime. “After the accused realised that they were being cornered by the police, they fled in different directions, leaving the victim near the canal. The victim was not in a position to talk until his parents reached here from Himachal.”

Police have recovered the car used in the crime, a white Creta bearing registration number PB-12AE-1091, which belongs to the accused Raghav.

Raghav, a B-Pharmacy student, was arrested on Saturday morning from outside the varsity while Poorav, a second-year BBA student, was nabbed from the campus by the team led by superintendent of police (SP) Manpreet Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Sandhu and Gharuan station house office (SHO) Balwinder Singh on Friday.

Police are on the lookout for three other accused students, who are from Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. According to sources in the know of the matter, all the accused have been expelled from the university.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 140(3) (kidnapping), 308(2) (extortion), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) ( deals with criminal intimidation, specifies the punishment for threatening to cause death, grievous hurt, property destruction, or other serious crimes), 3(5) (act done by more than one person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Kharar police station.