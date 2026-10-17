2 Shimla high-rises: Halt construction work, says high court

Himachal Pradesh high court has ordered an immediate halt to construction of two multi-storey buildings between Boileauganj and Chakkar in Shimla, expressing concern over alleged unauthorised construction, extensive tree felling and suspected collusion among officials of the municipal corporation (MC), forest and police departments.

The court directed that a copy of its order be served on the occupants of the site by the SHO to ensure compliance with the stop-construction directions. (HT Photo for representation)

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A division bench comprising chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Bipin C Negi has directed the Shimal MC to issue stop-construction orders.

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The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) registered on the basis of a representation received regarding construction being raised between Boileauganj and Chakkar, to the extent of over five to six floors in two big buildings.

The court had directed the secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), to inspect the site along with the officials of the forest department and the Shimla MC commissioner, and submit a report as to whether the construction was duly sanctioned, the nature of the land and whether the authorities had permitted the construction of the said road.

The court questioned the police for leaving the names of suspects blank in an FIR despite an earlier order identifying persons allegedly involved in the construction, observing that the omission appeared to be a deliberate attempt to shield those responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} The SHO, who was present in court, undertook to include the names of the accused persons in the FIR, complete the investigation at the earliest and submit a status report detailing the action taken by the next hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SHO, who was present in court, undertook to include the names of the accused persons in the FIR, complete the investigation at the earliest and submit a status report detailing the action taken by the next hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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The court directed that a copy of its order be served on the occupants of the site by the SHO to ensure compliance with the stop-construction directions.

The DLSA was directed to inspect the site along with other officials and submit a report. In its report, the DLSA secretary documented extensive construction and alleged unauthorised reduction of green cover.

According to the report and accompanying photographs, one building has six levels, while another has four storeys and a habitable sloping roof. The six-level structure, raised directly above road level, has allegedly obstructed the valley view in violation of Regulation 31 of the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, as amended in 2025.

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The report indicated that construction had apparently been underway for around five years, with Google imagery dating back to 2020 cited in support of the observation.

It also documented the cutting and uprooting of trees. According to the report, as many as four trees had been uprooted, while construction and excavation allegedly continued during the rainy season despite the hill-cutting and excavation ban notified on August 30, 2025.

The court expressed concern that the alleged violations had taken place despite the presence of the forest department, MC and police department. The report characterised the circumstances as indicative of serious lapses and possible collusion among the departments concerned. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 4, 2026.