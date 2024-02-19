2 students hurt in beer bottle attack outside club in Chandigarh

Two students were injured after being attacked with beer bottles during a brawl outside Culture Brew Exchange in Sector 26 on Saturday night. The accused has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest them, said Chandigarh Police. (iStock)

The victims, Ashish Kundu, 22, a resident of Butana village, Sonepat, Haryana, and his friend, Harsh Malik, were hospitalised, said police.

On Kundu’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.

Police said they had identified the accused and efforts were underway to arrest them.