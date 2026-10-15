2022 terror-funding case: NIA court declares Pak-based terrorist proclaimed offender

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, headed by Prem Sagar, has declared a Pakistan-based terrorist a proclaimed offender in a 2022 terror funding case pertaining to the Al-Huda Education Trust (AHET) and the unlawful activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

The NIA case concerns allegations that funds were raised and channelled through AHET for Jamaat-e-Islami, which was declared an unlawful association in February 2019. (HT Photo for representation)

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The accused, currently in Pakistan, has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Mir of Kashmiri Mohalla Thanamang in Darhal area of Rajouri district.

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Mir had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in 1995-96 to join militancy and is currently believed to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The NIA court, its order dated October 9, declared Mir as proclaimed offender.

The chief investigating officer (CIO) of the NIA, Dy SP Pankaj Aggarwal had moved an application before the NIA court for declaring Mir a proclaimed offender under Section 84 of the BNSS.

Pursuance to the application, the NIA court vide order dated 20-07-2026 issued proclamation against the said accused person. It is pertinent to mention that the court had already issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the SHO of Darhal police station in his report dated December 15, 2025, had submitted that the accused crossed the LoC in 1995-96 to join militancy and currently based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoJK). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the SHO of Darhal police station in his report dated December 15, 2025, had submitted that the accused crossed the LoC in 1995-96 to join militancy and currently based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoJK). {{/usCountry}}

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The CIO submitted before the NIA court that the accused was deliberately evading the execution of the arrest warrant and that he had also not surrendered or appeared before the court.

The NIA case concerns allegations that funds were raised and channelled through AHET for Jamaat-e-Islami, which was declared an unlawful association in February 2019.

In August 2025, a special NIA court framed charges against three accused, including Mir and AHET, in connection with alleged fundraising and the utilisation of funds for the activities of the banned organisation.

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