₹2.04-crore warehousing scam: 3 from Raipur Rani get one-year jail

A local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to three persons from Raipur Rani in a ₹2.04-crore cheating case involving the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC). The court observed that the acts of the convicts caused a loss of ₹2.04 crore to the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation. Therefore, no case was made out for granting them the benefit of probation. (HT File)

The convicts — Satish Kumar, Ajay Mangal and Kiran Singla — were booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in November 2017. The court had held them guilty for commission of offence punishable under Section 406 IPC read with Section 120B IPC on September 16. Along with the jail term, the trio has also been directed to pay a fine of ₹10,000 each.

The court observed that the acts of the convicts caused a loss of ₹2.04 crore to the HSWC. Therefore, no case was made out for granting them the benefit of probation.

In November 2017, the district manager of HSWC, Ambala City, lodged a complaint with the Panchkula DCP, on the basis of which an FIR was registered.

As per the complaint, during 2016-17, HSWC had handed over 5,437.80 metric tonnes of Grade ‘A’ paddy to JK Rice Mill, Raipur Rani, owned by Satish Kumar, for milling and de-husking. Under the agreement, 3,643.32 metric tonnes of rice was to be returned to HSWC.

However, till September 30, 2017, only 3,048 metric tonnes of rice was supplied, while the remaining 595.32 metric tonnes, worth ₹1.8 crore was allegedly misappropriated by the accused. Additionally, 90 wooden crates worth ₹73,559 and 10,980 ‘A’ class sacks worth ₹6,80,760 were also disposed of illegally.

Kiran Singla, proprietor of Jai Shankar Trading Company, and Ajay Mangal, proprietor of JKMM Agro Foods, Raipur Rani, had stood as guarantors.

After investigation, the police filed a challan and the case was committed to trial. Charges under Sections 420, 406 and 120B IPC were framed on April 5, 2021.

The court held that while Satish Kumar had physical possession of the entrusted goods, guarantors Ajay Mangal and Kiran Singla were equally responsible due to their constructive entrustment.