The municipal corporation (MC) House on Tuesday approved 25 agendas and eight tabled items during the meeting, amid protests by Opposition councillors over alleged discrimination in the allocation of development works and poor sanitation in their wards.

The Opposition also objected to the proposal seeking ratification of decisions taken at the previous three meetings of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC). (HT Photo)

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The meeting witnessed heated exchanges as Congress councillors accused mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana, MLA Kulwant Singh and civic officials of “ignoring their demands” while giving preference to recommendations made by defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers. They alleged that roads, sewerage and sanitation works in Opposition-held wards had been pending for months, despite repeated requests for funds, work orders and machinery.

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The Opposition also objected to the proposal seeking ratification of decisions taken at the previous three meetings of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC). Leader of Opposition Narpinder Singh Rangi, councillor from Ward 18, said the agendas and details of the works approved at these meetings had not been circulated among councillors.

“How can councillors confirm decisions when they have not even been told which works were approved?” Rangi questioned, demanding that the complete details be shared before the House ratified the decisions. He alleged that the proceedings were pushed through without addressing the Opposition’s concerns. He said the councillors would explore legal options against the manner in which the meeting was conducted.”

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{{^usCountry}} Opposition members also displayed a letter of condemnation to the mayor and MLA, alleging political discrimination in the functioning of the corporation and demanding equal funds and facilities for all wards. House saw posters, “Files dabbanan band karo, lokan de masle hall karo” (stop hiding the files and resolve residents’ issues), “Ik councillor di awaaj, hazaran lokan di awaaj hai” (one councillor is raising questions of thousands of citizens). While the mayor continued requesting to keep the order in house and councillors concerns will be heard after agendas are passed and duly discussed but opposition councillors were adamant on raising issues citing it likely to be the last session before the code of conduct is imposed ahead of 2027 elections in Punjab. The meeting lasted only 15-20 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposition members also displayed a letter of condemnation to the mayor and MLA, alleging political discrimination in the functioning of the corporation and demanding equal funds and facilities for all wards. House saw posters, “Files dabbanan band karo, lokan de masle hall karo” (stop hiding the files and resolve residents’ issues), “Ik councillor di awaaj, hazaran lokan di awaaj hai” (one councillor is raising questions of thousands of citizens). While the mayor continued requesting to keep the order in house and councillors concerns will be heard after agendas are passed and duly discussed but opposition councillors were adamant on raising issues citing it likely to be the last session before the code of conduct is imposed ahead of 2027 elections in Punjab. The meeting lasted only 15-20 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana defended the corporation’s work, saying sanitation-related proposals were among the most important items cleared at the meeting. He said a five-acre site had been secured for waste-related infrastructure and that several initiatives were being taken to address garbage disposal. He referred to proposals for mechanical and manual sweeping in newly added areas, along with work relating to the Samgauli waste-processing plant.

He said the corporation was working towards making Mohali a cleaner and greener city and that councillors’ complaints were being addressed through the administrative system. The mayor maintained that opposition levelling charges that MLA Kulwant Singh convened the House meeting are baseless and even MLA does not have the authority to adjourn the house according to the protocol. Only after the agendas were passed with a clear majority of councillors the meeting was finished because councillors were not ready to have discussion. On opposition seeking legal route, the mayor dismissed the allegations stating it will only delay the civic works for the welfare of Mohali and citizens will hold them accountable, not us.

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The MLA said the Opposition was raising objections despite several major civic projects being taken up. He cited tenders worth around ₹94 crore for sanitation and waste management, including mechanical sweeping, solid waste management and the Samgauli processing plant. He said a ₹23-crore solid waste management tender had been completed, while work orders for other projects such as installation of RMC points in newly added areas had also been issued. He added that ₹16 crore had been earmarked for manual sweeping and that proposals for new machinery and infrastructure were being pursued.

MC approves 20% share in proposed city bus service

The MC on Tuesday approved a 20% cost share in the proposed city bus service under the Centre’s PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. MLA Kulwant Singh, speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, said the project would take another year to become fully operational. By the time the proposed fleet of 100 electric buses arrives, groundwork for a bus stand spread across five acres in Phase 11 is expected to be completed. The facility will serve as a key transport hub, connecting Mohali with Dera Bassi, Kharar, Zirakpur and Lalru.

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Eight tabled agendas approved

The eight tabled agendas were also approved as AAP is in majority in the house. The eight tabled agendas included a proposal to increase the estimated cost of the operation and maintenance of sewer and stormwater systems in Sectors 66 to 69, Sectors 76 to 80 and Industrial Area Phases 6A, 6B, 7, 8 and 9 by 25%, along with a two-month extension to the work period. The proposal also covered the operation of a zonal office-cum-machinery store in Industrial Area Phase 7.

The House also considered approving the setup of a food van/mobile canteen near a sector in Mohali and the allocation of coconut-water vending sites within the MC limits for 2027. Another proposal sought a 25% increase in the estimated cost of constructing a community centre in Kumbra, revising the estimate to ₹2 crore.

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Other works included the recarpeting of roads in Industrial Area Phases 1, 2, 3 and 7 at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore and a 25% increase in the estimate for patchwork in the Industrial Area, taking it to ₹25 lakh. The remaining proposals concerned the promotion of sanitation workers to the post of sanitary supervisor and the collection of fees from the fish market operating in Balongi village.