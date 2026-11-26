Ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, the Punjab government on Wednesday ordered the immediate transfer of 25 Indian Police Service (IPS) and six Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers, including three commissioners of police and 11 senior superintendents of police.

The move came in compliance with an October 27 directive by the Election Commission of India. (HT FILE) more less

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The move came in compliance with an October 27 directive by the Election Commission of India, asking the governments of Punjab and four other poll-bound states—Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand—to transfer all election-related officials posted in their home districts or those who have completed three years in the same district by November 30.

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As per the orders, Swapan Sharma, who was commissioner of police, Ludhiana, has been posted as deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Ropar Range. Satinder Singh, earlier the commissioner of police, Jalandhar, will take over as Ludhiana police chief.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who was inspector general of police (IGP), Border Range, Amritsar, has been appointed commissioner of police, Jalandhar. Kuldeep Singh, who was DIG, Technical Services, and was holding the additional charge of DIG, Patiala Range, has been moved as commissioner of police, Amritsar.

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{{^usCountry}} Harmanbir Singh, the commissioner of police in Amritsar, will take charge as DIG, Border Range, Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harmanbir Singh, the commissioner of police in Amritsar, will take charge as DIG, Border Range, Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

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Jagdale Nilambari Vijay, IGP, anti-narcotics task force, and holding the additional charge of IGP, Faridkot Range, has been transferred as IGP, Jalandhar Range.

Naveen Singla, DIG, Jalandhar Range, and holding the additional charge of director, Vigilance Bureau, has been relocated to head the Faridkot Range as DIG.

Harjeet Singh, DIG, Training, and holding the additional charge of DIG, Bathinda Range, has been deployed as DIG, Bathinda Range.

Snehdeep Sharma, DIG, AGTF, with additional charge of DIG, Ferozepur Range, has been relieved of his AGTF duties and will now serve solely as DIG, Ferozepur Range.

Amneet Kondal, who was DIG, Personnel, has been tasked with heading Patiala Range as DIG.

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Dr Nanak Singh, DIG, Internal Vigilance Cell, and holding the additional charge of DIG, Ropar Range, has been reassigned as DIG, Technical Services.

Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Vivek Sheel Soni, who were available for posting, have been given the charge of DIG, Provisioning; and AIG, Internal Vigilance Cell, respectively.

11 SSPs shifted

Among SSPs, at the district level, Surendra Lamba, SSP Tarn Taran, has been moved to Sangrur, replacing Ravjot Grewal, who will take over as SSP, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Mohali.

Charanjit Singh, AIG, Special Branch-1, Intelligence, has been posted as SSP Ludhiana Rural in place of Ankur Gupta, who has been relocated as SSP Faridkot.

Ashwini Gotyal, AIG, ANTF, has been posted as SSP Ferozepur and Vatsala Gupta, AIG, Personnel-II, as SSP Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

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Dr Pragya Jain, AIG, ANTF, Ludhiana and holding the additional charge of AIG, Internal Security, will take over as SSP Amritsar Rural.

Tushar Gupta, SSP SBS Nagar, has been shifted as SSP Gurdaspur and Ajay Gandhi, AIG, Provisioning, as SSP Tarn Taran.

Aditya, SSP Gurdaspur, has been tasked with ANTF, Punjab, Mohali, as AIG.

Maninder Singh, AIG, Welfare, and holding the additional charge of SSP Ropar, will now hold only the latter post.

Bhupinder Singh, SSP Ferozepur, has been given the charge of SSP Malerkotla, replacing Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, who has been shifted to Jalandhar Rural as SSP.

Harvinder Singh Virk, SSP Jalandhar Rural, has been reassigned as AIG, Special Branch-1, Intelligence.

Naunihal Singh, ADGP, Internal Vigilance Cell, will also hold the additional charge of ADGP, State Armed Police, Jalandhar Cantt.

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The services of three officers have been placed at the disposal of the Vigilance Bureau. These include Kanwalpreet Singh, SP Headquarters, Amritsar Rural, also holding the additional charge of SSP Amritsar Rural; Gurbans Singh Bains, SP, Punjab Bureau of Investigation, Faridkot, and holding the additional charge of SSP Faridkot; and Karamvir Singh, SP Operations, Barnala.