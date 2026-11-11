27-year-old wrestler shot dead in Kapurthala

A 27-year-old wrestler was shot dead outside his house in Kapurthala town on Monday.

Police said one of the bullets hit the victim in the chest and he collapsed on the spot (HT)

Police attributed the crime to an old rivalry between the victim, Mani, and the accused, Komal and Mani, who remain at large.

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Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said, “As per the statement of the family, Mani had an old enmity over some issue with the accused for over a year. On Monday night, the accused had heated arguments with the victim over bursting of crackers, following which the assailants opened fire at him while he was standing on the first floor.”

Police said one of the bullets hit him in the chest and he collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to the local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“Several teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused. The victim was a local-level wrestler,” Toora said.