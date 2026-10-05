28-year-old man’s body found near rail tracks in Ambala

The body of a 28-year-old man, who was travelling from Ludhiana in Punjab to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh to attend his grandmother’s post-death rituals, was found from a spot near the railway tracks between the Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment stations, officials said on Sunday.

The Railway police said they are investigating the matter. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Railway police handed over the body of the man, identified as Durgesh, to his relatives who arrived from Raebareli on Sunday afternoon.

Brijesh, Durgesh’s younger brother who was travelling with him, informed police that the deceased worked as a painter in Ludhiana and was on his way to Raebareli.

Brijesh said his brother was standing near the train door due to overcrowding in the compartment when someone pushed him, causing him to fall from the moving train.

The Railway police said they are investigating the matter. According to the post-mortem report, the deceased sustained a severe head injury. Signs of injuries were also found on his chest and one of his legs was fractured.

A general-class ticket from Ludhiana to Lucknow was found from the deceased’s pocket. According to police, the ticket was for a train scheduled to depart from Ludhiana at 2.10am on October 2.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He was also carrying ₹60 in cash and a mobile phone. Police have taken these items into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was also carrying ₹60 in cash and a mobile phone. Police have taken these items into custody. {{/usCountry}}

Read More