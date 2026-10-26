2k take part in Kashmir Marathon; to strengthen tourism, says Omar

The third edition of the Kashmir Marathon witnessed participation by over 2,000 athletes from across the country and 12 other nations, with chief minister Omar Abdullah flagging off the race from Polo View in the city centre on Sunday.

Participant holds the National Flag during the 'Kashmir Marathon in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

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“The event will strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s position as a global sports tourism destination, boosting tourism and inspiring a culture of fitness and healthy living across the region,” Omar said in a statement.

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Featuring full (42 km) and half marathon (21 km) races, this year’s edition offered a prize pool of ₹3.17 crore, including a dedicated award category for local J&K runners. Two Kenyan runners won the top spots in the men and women full marathon categories, earning ₹25 lakh each. The scenic route passed through iconic landmarks, including Lal Chowk, Dal Lake, Boulevard, Foreshore Road and Nishat Garden.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, who presided over the award ceremony, addressed the gathering and presented 68 awards, 34 each in the full and half marathon categories. He expressed confidence that future marathon champions would emerge from J&K. “The tourism department, J&K Sports Council and private institutions must provide trainers for local winners, as well as support, mentor and guide them so that, building upon this marathon, they can reach national and international tournaments,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sinha noted that the Kashmir Marathon has earned recognition on the global running circuit. He observed that such events inspire people to adopt healthier habits while reinforcing the importance of sustained effort, discipline and resilience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinha noted that the Kashmir Marathon has earned recognition on the global running circuit. He observed that such events inspire people to adopt healthier habits while reinforcing the importance of sustained effort, discipline and resilience. {{/usCountry}}

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Nasir Aslam Wani, adviser to the chief minister, said participation this year was higher compared to the earlier two editions. “I believe within the next few years, it will gain international prominence as well. A total of 2,150 runners are participating in this event, the highest in three editions, including 76 foreign athletes,” he said.

In the first two editions, Omar Abdullah had participated in the race to help draw national attention to the event.

Golf tourney draws 100 participants

A day-long golf tournament witnessed participation from over 100 golfers at the Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar, on Saturday. The Labaika Invitational Golf Cup 2026 focused on local golfers and emerging talent to provide emerging players with opportunities to showcase their abilities, an official said.

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CM Omar Abdullah highlighted the growing interest among golf enthusiasts from J&K and other parts of North India in visiting Srinagar for weekend golfing, noting that such sporting events contribute to the local tourism economy.