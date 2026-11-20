Two-time former Congress MLA Hardyal Singh Kamboj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. A large number of Congress workers, including local organisational leaders from Rajpura, also joined the BJP.

Several SAD, AAP leaders also join saffron party. (HT)

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Kamboj was inducted into the party in the presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP national general secretary and Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia, and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

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Kamboj was serving as co-convenor of the Congress manifesto committee. Once considered close to former Union minister Preneet Kaur, he had represented the Rajpura assembly constituency in 2012 and 2017, winning both elections by margins of over 30,000 votes. He, however, lost the assembly poll in 2022 to Aam Aadmi Party’s Neena Mittal.

Kamboj said only the BJP could rescue Punjab from its present crisis. He also cited Saini’s elevation to the CM post as an example of the BJP empowering OBC leaders.

The Kamboj community is also an influential OBC group with a considerable presence in several constituencies of Punjab. His induction could give the BJP a political foothold among the community, especially in Patiala. However, it is also likely to unsettle the party’s aspirants from Rajpura, including Jagdish Jagga who has been active in the segment. Former SAD leader Charanjit Brar had also joined the BJP in the hopes of contesting from Rajpura.

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{{^usCountry}} Several leaders from AAP and SAD also joined the BJP. These former AAP leaders include Navdeep Singh Sangha, a spokesperson from Moga; Mandeep Singh Gill, a founding member and former in-charge of its intellectual wing in Moga; Manpreet Singh Rinku, district president of its SC/BC wing; and Sukhdeep Singh Dhami, joint secretary of the wing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several leaders from AAP and SAD also joined the BJP. These former AAP leaders include Navdeep Singh Sangha, a spokesperson from Moga; Mandeep Singh Gill, a founding member and former in-charge of its intellectual wing in Moga; Manpreet Singh Rinku, district president of its SC/BC wing; and Sukhdeep Singh Dhami, joint secretary of the wing. {{/usCountry}}

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From the SAD, national vice-president Surinder Singh Chauhan of Ludhiana’s Atam Nagar constituency and Dr Jaswinderpal Sohal, a state general secretary, spokesperson and core committee member, also joined the BJP along with their supporters.