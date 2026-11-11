3 CRPF men injured as terrorists open fire at checkpost in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpost near Mir Bazaar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three personnel, including one critically.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel keeping vigil after terrorists opened fire at a CRPF checkpost, injuring three personnel, one of them critically, in Kulgam district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The attack occurred around 2:15pm. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the fleeing assailants.

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The injured troopers were evacuated to a hospital in neighbouring Anantnag district. One personnel is in a critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to the abdomen, while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries—one received a bullet graze to the arm, and the other was shot in the foot.

An injured CRPF personnel being taken to a hospital in Anantnag district after the terror attack in Kulgam district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Ground reports showed medical teams rushing the wounded into the facility on stretchers.

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{{^usCountry}} Reinforcements and armoured vehicles were immediately deployed to the attack site. Security forces set up additional checkpoints, sounded sirens, and issued loudspeaker notices directing local residents to remain indoors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reinforcements and armoured vehicles were immediately deployed to the attack site. Security forces set up additional checkpoints, sounded sirens, and issued loudspeaker notices directing local residents to remain indoors. {{/usCountry}}

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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was visiting Kulgam district on Wednesday, though officials confirmed he was not near the site of the shooting.

Wednesday’s shooting marks the third terror attack in the region over the last five months and the second targeting security forces.

On July 22, head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was shot and killed by terrorists at Lal Chowk in Anantnag town. Official reports confirm he was from Lalpora, Beerwah in Budgam district and belonged to the 3rd Battalion of the India Reserve (IR) Police.

On July 31, terrorists opened fire on workers at a brick-kiln in Kilam village of Kulgam district, killing a non-local labourer from Chhattisgarh and seriously injuring another.

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