3 dead after mud house collapses in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar Three persons of a nomadic family died in a forest area when their mud house or kotha collapsed in Chakoora, Anantnag in South Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

“Three persons are dead and one injured,” said a police officer of Anantnag.

The dead have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Gorsi (39), his sister Hajra Begum (36), while the third person was the man’s adopted son.

Rescue teams, including police, were rushed to the spot. The family were originally residents of Kokernag but were living at Chakoora, Larnoo, along with their livestock.

“The police are ascertaining what happened,” he said. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha ordered immediate assistance to the affected.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a house collapse in Larnoo, Anantnag. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured & immediate assistance to the affected families,” his office said in a tweet.