Tue, Sept 16, 2025
3 firing cases in Haryana, no injuries reported

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 06:48 am IST

While the exact motive remains unclear, investigators suspect the incidents may be linked to extortion or threats

Three separate firing incidents were reported across Haryana on Sunday night. No one was injured in the firing, police said.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases. (HT File)
In Kurukshetra’s Ladwa, two shootings took place within an hour. Around 10pm, three masked men fired at least four shots outside a liquor vend near the bus stand. The second incident occurred outside a residence in Palika Bazaar.

This follows a similar shooting outside an IELTS centre near Kurukshetra’s new bus stand on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Yamunanagar, three masked men fired shots outside a jewelry shop in the Model Town area, near the SP’s residence. Despite police presence, the suspects fled on a motorcycle.

Investigations are ongoing, but no official statements regarding the motive or suspects have been issued. No arrests have been made in any of these cases.

