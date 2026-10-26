Police on Sunday arrested three men for their alleged connection to the theft and sale of rice worth lakhs of rupees from the Greenfield Pure India rice mill in Mohdinpur village in Karnal district.

The arrests were carried out by a team led by sub-inspector Jagmohan Singh, under the supervision of inspector Tarsem Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Ajit, Sushil and Ankush, all locals. A court sent Ajit and Sushil to two days of police remand, while Ankush was sent to judicial custody.

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The arrests were carried out by a team led by sub-inspector Jagmohan Singh, under the supervision of inspector Tarsem Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station.

According to the complainant, he had employed Sushil as an accountant for about four years and Ankush for about two years at the mill, where the basmati variety of paddy is processed into rice before being transported to various customers via trucks.

The complainant told the police that recently, he learned that while large quantities of rice were loaded onto trucks at the mill, the amounts reaching the customers were significantly lower, which raised his suspicions about his two employees.

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{{^usCountry}} “During questioning, both employees confessed to stealing the rice in collusion with Ajit, a truck owner. It was revealed that they would load extra sacks of rice onto the trucks before leaving the mill and then unload these sacks during transit to sell them to shopkeepers in areas such as Taraori and Ambala. This activity had been ongoing for about a year, during which time rice worth lakhs of rupees was stolen and sold,” said the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During questioning, both employees confessed to stealing the rice in collusion with Ajit, a truck owner. It was revealed that they would load extra sacks of rice onto the trucks before leaving the mill and then unload these sacks during transit to sell them to shopkeepers in areas such as Taraori and Ambala. This activity had been ongoing for about a year, during which time rice worth lakhs of rupees was stolen and sold,” said the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the complaint, the police registered a case at Karnal Sadar police station on Saturday and made the arrests.